Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies say Susanna Morrison, of Palatka, was last seen at her home in the area of West Ranch Trail and West Peniel Road at about midnight.

There is increased law enforcement presence in this area, deputies are advising those not directly involved in the search to stay away from the immediate area as they use K-9s to help track.

If you see Susanna, please contact the sheriff’s office immediately using 911 or 386-329-0800.

