Person rushed to hospital after being attacked with ax near Keystone Heights High School, deputies say

Officials said the attack happened close to Keystone Heights High School, triggering a lock down.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clay County deputies have a man in custody following an assault with an ax near Keystone Heights High School.

The victim of the attack was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Officials said the attack happened close to Keystone Heights High School, triggering a lock down. There were no students or administration on campus at the time of the assault.

The attacker and the victim are believed to know each other, according to investigators. This is an isolated incident.