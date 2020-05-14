x
Deputies search for missing endangered teen in Marion County

Credit: Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen that is considered to be endangered.

Leilani Johnson, 17, was last seen May 8 in Marion County wearing black shorts with a floral pattern and a blue shirt. It's unknown if she was traveling in a vehicle. 

She is described as 5-feet and 5-inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair.

If you come in contact with Leilani, you are asked to call 911 immediately or if you have information on her whereabouts please call Detective Lightle of the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-369-6715. 

