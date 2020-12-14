Nassau deputies search for missing, endangered 14-year-old girl

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Brianna Flake is traveling with Clayton Nations of Texas in a green 2020 Jeep Gladiator with Texas plate NCK7923.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community finding a 14-year-old girl they say is missing and considered endangered.

Brianna Elizabeth Flake ran away from home a couple of days ago, NCSO said in a Facebook post Monday. She may be traveling with a man she met online, Clayton Nations from Texas, in a green 2020 Jeep Gladiator truck with Texas plate NCK7923.

Flake is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that may be dyed blonde.

Anyone who sees Flake, Nations or the vehicle they are traveling in should call 911 immediately. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.