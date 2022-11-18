x
Missing: Deputies search for 14-year-old girl last seen in Orange Park

Vayda Ayson Lind is approximately 5'3” and 110 pounds with black/ brown hair and green eyes.
Credit: CCSO
Missing: Vayda Ayson Lind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Orange Park. 

Vayda Ayson Lind went missing from the area of Sand Crane Court. She is approximately 5'3” and 110 pounds with black/ brown hair and green eyes. 

The teen was last seen being picked up in a silver sedan while wearing a black hoodie, loose blue jeans and a black backpack with the word 'NOVA' written on it. 

If you have any information about Vayda, please call (904)264-6512. 

