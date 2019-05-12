St. Johns County investigators released more details Thursday regarding the death of a 14-year-old driver who died after crashing into the Intracoastal Waterway near San Pablo Road.

Cole Alexander Kelley, 14, of St. Johns County, died Wednesday while driving himself to his school bus stop located at the entrance of the gates to Dee Dot Ranch, deputies said.

Deputies said the teen drove himself to the bus stop daily. Because he was driving on private property there is no law on how old the driver of a motorized vehicle must be.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, deputies located an Isuzu Trooper in the water inside the Dee-Dot Ranch on San Pablo Road South completely submerged. Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe for an unknown reason the wheels of Kelley's vehicle went over a small curb on the bridge and into the water.

The private property is an agricultural area and working ranch which means there are no legal requirements for the age of drivers who operate tractors and other motorized vehicles.