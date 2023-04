PCSO says it appears the three children ingested CBD or THC gummies, however, detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Rescue personnel responded to Jenkins Elementary School in Interlachen Thursday after a child became sick and exhibited signs of an overdose, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say two more students also became ill.

PCSO says it appears the children ingested CBD or THC gummies, however, detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.