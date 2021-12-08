Deputies: Pedestrian killed near PGA Tour after being struck by vehicle

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed near the PGA Tour Wednesday night.
According to SJCSO, the crash happened at the intersection of Palm Valley Road and Valley Circle around 7 p.m.
Authorities said the pedestrian died from their injuries after being hit by the vehicle.
The sheriff's office is in the process of notifying the next of kin.
It’s still unclear if the driver stayed on the scene. An investigation is underway to determine how the crash happened.