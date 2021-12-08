Deputies: Pedestrian killed near PGA Tour after being struck by vehicle

The crash happened at the intersection of Palm Valley Road and Valley Circle around 7 p.m.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed near the PGA Tour Wednesday night.

Authorities said the pedestrian died from their injuries after being hit by the vehicle.

The sheriff's office is in the process of notifying the next of kin.