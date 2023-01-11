Orca found beached in Palm Coast

The 21-foot whale reportedly beached itself south of Jungle Hut Park and has since died. Deputies, SeaWorld and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are on scene assisting with the removal.

The Killer Whale has no visible signs of injury, according to a SeaWorld worker who was at the scene. The cause of death is unknown, at this time, and will be determined during the necropsy. The whale will be taken in a refrigerated truck and driven to SeaWorld Orlando for the procedure.