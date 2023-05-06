Update: Deputies net 7 arrests as result of weekend 'pop-up party' in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office say hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area converged on Lakeside Park in Lake Butler, FL on Saturday.

UNION COUNTY, Florida — First Coast News has learned that seven people were arrested as a result of a "pop-up party" that took place over the weekend.

The Union County Sheriff's Office say hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area converged on Lakeside Park in Lake Butler, FL on Saturday. Deputies say at one point, chemical agents were deployed to dispel the crowds.

Deputies say they received numerous complaints from citizens of loud noise and large gatherings. Deputies say they authorized Lakeside Park to close immediately due to the "large unruly crowds, traffic control issues and violation of numerous laws."

Betty Carn was charged with resisting an officer without violence

Brantley Taylor was charged with disorderly conduct

Emily Kilgore was charged with resisting an officer without violence

Tanajaha Edison was charged with resisting an officer without violence

Malik Hamm was charged with disorderly conduct

Chalilah Ross was charged with resisting an officer

Donneya Robinson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

UCSO says estimates of the crowd were over 500+ and actively growing larger.

Deputies say in the process of making everyone leave the area, an unknown person fired numerous shots in the direction of the crowd hitting one victim. Rescue arrived, and the victim was transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the individuals arrested appear to be charged with the crime.