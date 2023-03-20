Deputies looking for missing St. Augustine woman last seen in Putnam County

Theresa Hartley, originally from St. Augustine, was with a friend when their vehicle became stuck. Her friend went for help and when they came back she was gone.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — Deputies are looking for a 67-year-old woman last seen in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Theresa Hartley was last seen on March 10 in the area of North Forest Road 88 approximately one mile south of North Forest Road 66 in the Ocala National Forest, near Lake Delancy.

Theresa, originally from St. Augustine, was with a friend in the woods when their vehicle became stuck, and she was advised to stay with the vehicle while her friend went for help.

Deputies say when the vehicle was located by her friend, Theresa was not with the vehicle.

It is possible that she has a mental condition and may have become lost in the woods. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety at this time. If you have any information about Theresa Hartley’s whereabouts, please call 911.