GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in Gainesville, Fla. on Tuesday after Alachua County deputies said he tried to create a bomb out of a toilet paper roll and threatened to burn down his apartment complex.

The incident happened at an apartment at 518 NW 39th Rd. where the suspect, Delcan Ward Phillips, 30, was reportedly staying with his girlfriend.

The report says Phillips became angry at his girlfriend for staying at a neighbor's home to avoid Phillips, who she says was drinking and "acting crazy."

Deputies said Phillips lashed out and threw the victim's clothes out the apartment window and covered her belongings with motor oil.

Phillips reportedly called his father over the phone and said he was going to burn down the apartment complex and make a bomb out of fertilizer, according to deputies.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a cardboard paper towel roll stuffed with dryer lint, fertilizer, metal screws, bolts and a "waxy substance."

Phillips was later found at a neighborhood gas station with motor oil all over his feet and shoes, deputies said.

Phillips denied making any sort of device, being at the apartment and threatening to burn the complex down.

Phillips has been charged with possession to sell, deliver or mail a hoax bomb.