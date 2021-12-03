Deputies: Man dies while trying to recover golf balls from pond at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a man died while diving to recover golf balls from a golf course pond in Ponte Vedra.

Deputies say the incident happened at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Friday afternoon.

“There was an individual diving to clean a pond of golf balls and the individual was found unresponsive. Fire Rescue pronounced the individual deceased. An investigation is underway," SJCSO said in a statement.