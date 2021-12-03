x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deputies: Man dies while trying to recover golf balls from pond at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Generic Breaking News image

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a man died while diving to recover golf balls from a golf course pond in Ponte Vedra.

Deputies say the incident happened at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Friday afternoon.

“There was an individual diving to clean a pond of golf balls and the individual was found unresponsive. Fire Rescue pronounced the individual deceased. An investigation is underway," SJCSO said in a statement.

First Coast News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this developing story as we learn more information.

Related Articles

 

In Other News

All clear given at Westside High School after tip about person 'dressed in black' with gun