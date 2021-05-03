Deputies: Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards from woman's vehicle

Deputies spoke with the victim who stated that her wallet was removed from her vehicle along with her son's backpack.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Yulee man was arrested after deputies say he is accused of stealing multiple credit cards from a woman's vehicle.

Nassau County deputies responded to a burglary in process at 23751 Flora Parke Blvd. in Fernandina Beach on Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies observed the suspect, Ernest Singleton, 27, on the back porch of the home.

Singleton was placed into custody and deputies conducted a stop and frisk for any weapons.

During a further search of Singleton's pockets, deputies found an "abundance" of loose change and approximately five credit cards, which they said had the name of the victim on them.

Deputies spoke with the victim who stated that her wallet was removed from her vehicle along with her son's backpack.

During the investigation, Singleton was found to be in possession of the items that were removed from the victim's vehicle, deputies said.

Detectives also noted that Singleton was involved in a "suspicious car and person" call to the sheriff's office earlier that morning.

Singleton was arrested and transported to the NCSO Detention Facility for burglary to a motor vehicle with theft from a motor vehicle.