Clay County deputies looking for missing man last seen near Orange Park Medical Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man last seen near the Orange Park Medical Center.
Deputies say Gregory Stanback is missing, and they need the community’s help to locate him.
Deputies say he is 6’1” and was last seen wearing a blue/navy colored shirt and jeans. He was last seen walking near the Circle K on Kingsley Ave. across from Orange Park Medical Center, deputies say.
Deputies are asking people who may have seen him to contact the Communications Section at 904-264-6512. You can also dial or text 911.
