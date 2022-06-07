Clay County deputies looking for missing man last seen near Orange Park Medical Center

Deputies say Gregory Stanback is missing, and they need the community’s help to locate him.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man last seen near the Orange Park Medical Center.

Deputies say he is 6’1” and was last seen wearing a blue/navy colored shirt and jeans. He was last seen walking near the Circle K on Kingsley Ave. across from Orange Park Medical Center, deputies say.