Deputies looking for missing, endangered children in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for two missing, endangered children last seen North of the Belleview area.

Deputies say a 12-year-old Arissa Johnson and 11-year-old Nariah Johnson were last seen Monday at 18711 SE 93rd Place.

The Department of Children and Families believes that they were possibly picked up by their biological mother Amanda Via.