The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help them locate a missing, endangered 21-year-old man Thursday.

Deputies said Kameron Scott Griffis was last seen Wednesday around 11:56 p.m. near Holly Hill Road in Melrose, Florida. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a multicolored white pink and purple shirt.

Griffis is believed to be traveling on foot. He has blue eyes, blonde hair, weighs 160 pounds and is five feet, nine inches.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 904-529-5900 or 904-264-6512.