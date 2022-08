Deputies say Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Tuesday evening at approximately 11:45 p.m. on SE Woodhaven Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Columbia County deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Tuesday evening at approximately 11:45 p.m. on SE Woodhaven Street.

She is possibly wearing a black shirt, but clothing description cannot be confirmed, deputies say.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 386-719-2005.