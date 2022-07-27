x
Clay County deputies looking for missing 14-year-old boy

Deputies have reason to believe Darius Hunt may be in the Keystone Heights area.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old teen last seen in Middleburg.

Deputies say Darius Hunt was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans with holes in them. 

Deputies say his last known location was in Middleburg, off Wisteria Lane, but deputies have reason to believe he may be in the Keystone Heights area.

If you see Darius or have any information on his whereabouts, deputies ask that you contact the CCSO Communications Section at 904-264-6512 or by dialing/texting 911.

(Editor's Note: The photo above is blurred to protect the identity of a minor who is not involved)

