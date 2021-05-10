Deputies looking for Fleming Island woman with dementia

CCSO says Strickland is driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander with FL license plate number JVWN47 with a pink breast cancer sticker on the back.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a 63-year-old woman who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Deputies say Dianne Strickland was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on May 7 leaving her home at 1441 S. Shore Dr. in the Fleming Island area.

CCSO says Strickland is driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander with FL license plate number JVWN47 with a pink breast cancer sticker on the back.

If you know the whereabouts or have seen Strickland and this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or dial/text 911.