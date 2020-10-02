PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Investigators are calling Sunday’s tragic death of two teens in St. Johns County a homicide-suicide.

“An individual took somebody else’s life and then took their own life,” said Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Mulligan explained this is a considered a homicide-suicide because he said the sheriff's office believes the boy was killed by the other, but are investigating if it was purposeful or an accident.

Mulligan says the boys, 17 and 18 years old, have known each other for a while.

Deputies say other people were in the home during the incident, but were very upset and haven’t been interviewed by investigators yet.

“Of course, last night was a very emotional time as you can imagine,” Mulligan said, “so we are trying to give folks time to decompress so we can work our way through an investigation”

Mulligan said the sheriff's office is still waiting on reports from the medical examiner’s office to confirm the cause of death. Deputies tell us they are not looking for any suspects in the case at this point.

“This one may not take that much amount of time because it was compressed to a small area,” Mulligan said. “We feel rather comfortable in how things occurred.”

Deputies say that information will not be released until key interviews have been conducted.