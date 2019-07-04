The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they found the body of a man floating in the water in Melrose, Florida.

Deputies said the man who appears to be in his 20s or 30s was found near the area of 495 SE 1st St in a canal connected to the Santa Fe Lake.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said the Alachua County Sheriff's Office will be taking over as the lead agency on this investigation.

No further information is known about the identity of the body or how it ended up in the water.