Video: Deputies help stop runaway boat in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Nassau County is recovering after he was thrown from his boat, which then kept on going.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the man was rescued by NCSO's Marine Unit Sunday night and that he wasn't seriously injured.

"It is important to remember to wear a cut-off lanyard in this type of incident to help cut off your engine and prevent your vessel from becoming a runaway boat," said the NCSO on Facebook.