Deputies expected to give update after homeowners found tied up, covered in infections in Green Cove Springs

On Monday night, suspect, Aubrey Lumpkin, 46, called 911 to report he had done "horrible things" and wanted to turn himself in, an arrest report states.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous related report.)

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is planning to give a Friday update regarding the case involving two people captive in Green Cove Springs earlier this week.

The update from deputies is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.

Deputies arrived at a home on County Road 315 in Green Cove Springs, where they found two victims bound by duct tape on their arms, legs and faces. The couple was extremely dehydrated, malnourished and suffering from infections.

The arrest report says Lumpkin also confessed to murdering somebody. Deputies have not yet found a body.

Police are currently investigating the possibility of a second person who was involved in this crime, but the involvement of a second suspect is not clear at this time.