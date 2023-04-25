Deputies: Body pulled from retention pond in Palm Coast identified as missing woman

The car matched a rental vehicle that Erica Bergeron, a missing person, had been driving.

PALM COAST, Fla. — The dead person found inside a car pulled from a retention pond in Palm Coast has been identified as Erica Bergeron, a missing person, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says.

A large police presence was reported near Palm Harbor Parkway and Matanzas Wood Parkway Monday. The car matched a rental vehicle that Bergeron, 49, had been driving.

"Yesterday, April 24, 2023, a vehicle containing a deceased occupant was recovered from a retention pond near Palm Harbor Parkway and Cris Lane. Today, the Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the deceased driver as Erica Bergeron, who had been previously reported missing.