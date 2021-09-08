Deputies: 17-year-old runaway girl missing in Clay County

Alicia Brown is 5'0", 200 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say Alicia Brown ran away from her home on Spencer Road on Sept. 2 around 4 p.m.

Alicia is 5'0", 200 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing grey pants, a black tank top, a blue jean jacket, and black furry slides.

If you see or have any information on Alicia's whereabouts, please contact the Communications Section at (904) 264-6512 or dialing/texting 911 or contacting Detective Vareen at (904) 213-6652.