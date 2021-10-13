Department of Health investigating Florida businesses for COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The Florida Department of Health released the list this week and eight Jacksonville area businesses are included.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — More than 100 Florida businesses are now under investigation for potentially violating state law that prevents COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

The Florida Department of Health released the list this week and eight Jacksonville area businesses are included.

Titanium Yoga in Ponte Vedra is one of the businesses under investigation. Owner Ashley Hanna offers two classes only for vaccinated people. The classes were just added last month to create options for customers, according to the owner.

“We’ve had to adapt and adjust with every new regulation that kinda comes down the pipeline, We’re making everyone comfortable no matter what your stance is, so it’s just hard," said Ashley Hanna, Owner Titanium Yoga.

The state department of health is investigating her and other businesses with similar policies including; Seafarers International Union, Raytheon Technologies, Allied Universal, Mobile Mini, Daily’s Place, FDLE’s Jacksonville counterterrorism squad, and Northrop Grumman.

“All of this is crazy because it’s just two classes every week, and we put those on because we have certain people they want to be with a vaccinated teacher, with vaccinated people," said Hanna.

According to documents released by the department, over 100 businesses and performing arts centers are currently under investigation for requiring COVID-19 vaccines, a potential violation of senate bill 2006 which states:

“…any business operating in this state, may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service...”

The department could fine violators $5,000. For small business owners like Hanna, it’s a hard choice between the hefty fine and ensuring customer comfort.

“It’s taking away from the 15 people that need it to go buy groceries to pay rent to buy diapers, it’s like heart-wrenching that that’s what the outcome may be," said Hanna.