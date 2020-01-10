DEO requiring claimants to complete questionnaire to continue receiving benefits

Despite some thinking this is a glitch, it’s true. If you don’t complete the questionnaire, you could lose your benefits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Many unemployed Floridians were greeted with a notification on their CONNECT portal telling them they need to reapply for benefits.

“It basically determines whether or not the claimant is on the right program,” said unemployment expert Vanessa Brito.

October 1 is the first day of a new calendar quarter.

The most recent four of five calendar quarters is the timeframe used to create a “base period,” which determines how much someone is eligible for. All states go through this process.

Brito assures her followers, this should not hurt their benefits.

“It doesn’t affect straight PUA, self-employed, because they don’t qualify for state benefits,” Brito said. “And it doesn’t apply to anyone who exhausted regular, because they can’t go back.”

Quarter Change Questionnaire is nothing to worry about. It is designed to determine if you're on the right program

The first day of the new quarter hasn’t been completely smooth. Brito said she received reports of glitches on the CONNECT website starting at 7:00 am.

“We are seeing error messages when people submit,” Brito said.

The increased traffic on the website caused by the questionnaire can make the website to crash for some claimants.

If you don’t see the questionnaire pop up right away, don’t worry. It will only pop up when it’s time for you to claim weeks.

Brito says if you know it’s not time to claim your weeks today, avoid getting on CONNECT.

“Just leave it for people who need to claim and submit their questionnaire and there aren’t glitches in their claim, and then log back in tomorrow,” Brito said. “I think that is the most fair staggered way to handle it.”

This can be a confusing process for some. So, DEO has made guides with step-by-step graphics of the website to help claimants better understand the process.

Click here for the Quarter Change PUA Step-by-Step Guide

Click here for the Quarter Change PUA Questionnaire Video

Click here for the Quarter Change PEUC Step-by-Step Guide

Click here for the Quarter Change PEUC Questionnaire Video