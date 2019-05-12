Nothing is better than a hot stack of pancakes on a chilly morning, especially if those pancakes are basically free!

Denny’s is offering guests a fresh stack of five silver dollar buttermilk pancakes for just 50-cents from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at restaurants nationwide.

The pancakes are made using real eggs, fresh buttermilk and a hint of real vanilla, mixed by hand and griddled to golden perfection. 🥞

Another way Denny’s is making the holiday season more memorable and stress-free is offering free delivery through dennys.com beginning Monday, December 9 through Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Day or night, breakfast or dinner, Denny’s will bring your diner favorites right to your door, without the delivery fee.

For more information or to find a location near you please visit www.dennys.com, and to join in on the Five Days of Denny’s fun, follow Denny’s on Facebook and Twitter.