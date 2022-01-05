Jacksonville demonstration about housing, evictions interrupted as city crews haul away props

Activists showed up with mattresses and desks saying each one represented 100 eviction filings in Jacksonville. City workers put the props in a dump truck, drove off

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday, activists with Florida Rising collaborated with elected officials and local organizations for a demonstration in front of city hall. Their message to city leaders was to address the issues of housing and evictions in Jacksonville. Florida Rising, an activist organization, was conducting a statewide presentation in major cities including: Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

Christian Gonzalez-Orbegoso, Flordia Rising's Regional Director of North Florida said there are 2,600 eviction filed in this city. Orbegoso said bringing mattresses and desks was to create a visual understanding of what thousands of North Floridians are going through. The props were used as part of the demonstration. Orbegoso said each mattress and desk represented 100 eviction filings.

During the presentation, crews from the city removed the props. They were seen on camera tossing the items into a carrier and hauling it away with a truck. Demonstrators told First Coast News the city's Chief Administrative Officer, Brian Hughes, made the call to remove the props. Orbegoso ultimately said demonstrators were evicted.

"I think to myself 'why is the city of Jacksonville and our mayor's office - the city council prioritizing something representation of eviction filings and not actually worrying about the housing crisis in the city of Jacksonville?'" Orbegoso asked.

First Coast News reached out to the city of Jacksonville for an explanation. Officials said activists were blocking the entrance and exits to city hall, which is a fire hazard. City officials said they asked demonstrators on several occasions to move the furniture saying it could also be considered as illegal dumping.

The city said demonstrators "refused to move it and therefore we had city crews to come retrieve it."

In a statement, COJ wrote, "We welcome protests and people have every right to march back-and-forth in front of the building, hold signs etc. But we cannot allow the blockage of the entrance and exit doors. It violates fire code."