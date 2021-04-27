Demolition process for Downtown Jacksonville 'eyesore' Berkman Plaza II begins

Construction on the high-rise building stopped in 2007 after a worker was killed and several others injured from a nearby garage collapse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The demolition process for a Jacksonville eyesore is finally underway after the building sat vacant for over 13 years.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that demo crews were on site at the Berkman Plaza II building Tuesday morning.

"Crews are on the ground that will begin the demolition of a 13-year-old eye sore, Berkman II," said Curry on Twitter. "I promised you wouldn’t recognize downtown, the transformation continues."

A representative for the city says they expect the demo will take about three weeks for site prep before commencing demolition.

The contractor on site is working on behalf of the buyer, so the City is not paying for the demolition.

Crews are on the ground that will begin the demolition of a 13 year old eye sore, Berkman II. I promised you wouldn’t recognize downtown, the transformation continues. pic.twitter.com/w9uY3q8VAb — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 27, 2021

City of Jacksonville spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton confirmed the news of the Berkman Plaza II in a statement back in January of 2020, however, there was no set plan or timeline to demolish the building.

