Democrats criticize President Trump Police Reform Executive Order, while law enforcement embraces the changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As many protesters around the country called for efforts to defund police departments, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order Tuesday as an alternative measure. His order outlines police reforms.

Democrats criticized the executive order as being too soft.

The President's executive order fell short of what many activists and lawmakers have been wanting, such as an outright ban on choke-holds -- no exception -- and on no-knock warrants, among other things.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the president’s order “weak.”

First Coast News spoke with three different members of local law enforcement, former and current, who all expressed support for the order, but also offered additional reforms.

Crime analyst Mark Baughman says the reform is long overdue, but he supports the President’s Executive Order and insists it can still expand.

"It’s a start, as it progresses we will see how the first objectives are obtained and how we get to that point," said Baughman. "Acts of abuse have been going on for a while, they are very isolated when they do occur and they're get exposed like they have been. With the way social media is now, people have phones with cameras on them to video things, a lot more is captured."

Baughman says it's important to remember that one bad officer can give a bad name to an entire department and it's those few officers they want to weed out.

"This has been going on for a while, is it long overdue? Yeah, it probably is," Baughman said. "There’s some reform that definitely needs to be done there, but bear in mind it’s such a small percentage of police who engage in that activity."

In the order, President Trump calls for a National Database that tracks officers who use excessive force. That data follows them throughout their career. He prohibits chokeholds unless it’s a life-threatening situation, and he wants to pair social workers with police officers when they deal with mental health and homeless issues.

Baughman says more officers also need to go through de-escalation training. He suggests making officer histories more readily available and ensuring that all police departments are accredited so they follow the highest practices.

Fraternal Order of Police President Steve Zona supports the Executive Order and rejects the idea of defunding police departments.

"I think overall the Executive Order the president signed today was positive and reinforces the fact that law enforcement is extremely important to society, without it, it would be chaos," said Zona.

Palatka Police Chief Jason Shaw believes more money needs to go to police departments to they can spend greater efforts mending their relationship with the community.