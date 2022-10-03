Democratic State Representative Angie Nixon speaks on the passage of House Bill 1

Florida Lawmakers approved House Bill 7, also known as the “Stop WOKE act”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Lawmakers approved House Bill 7, also known as the “Stop WOKE act” on Thursday.

This comes after a fierce debate over critical race theory, which isn’t taught in Florida schools, but has become a lightning rod for controversy.

House bill 7 impacts both schools and the workplace.

The bill prohibits teaching or training that makes people feel "responsible" for racial inequalities or that any particular group has inherent bias.

This bill, which was championed by Governor Ron DeSantis, had already been adopted by the house. It was approved by the senate in a 24-15 party line vote.

Democratic state representative Angie Nixon, who opposed the bill, said she believes the bill is designed to prevent a much needed reckoning with the nation’s history.

“This bill in essence is a slap in the face its causing folks to not be able to learn true history," said State Representative Angie Nixon.