Diane Adinofli was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday and has gone missing several times before.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. — Diane Adinolfi, 78, went missing from Belleview in Marion County, Florida, Saturday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Adinolfi "shows signs of early on-set dementia and has gone missing several times in the past," MCSO stated in a press release.