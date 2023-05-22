Delta flight struck from Atlanta by lightning on way to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville International Airport says the aircraft, Delta flight 2990, landed safely.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta flight was struck by lightning on the way from Atlanta to Jacksonville Monday.

Statement from Delta:

“Delta flight 2990 from Atlanta to Jacksonville landed safely after indication of a potential lightning strike on arrival into JAX. Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation following standard procedures.”

Delta said there were no injuries to customers or crew and the aircraft taxied to the gate and customers deplaned normally

This aircraft's scheduled flight back to Atlanta will now be flown by another aircraft. Estimated departure time is 9:30 p.m.