Delta flight from Orlando to Atlanta diverted to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta flight traveling from Orlando to Atlanta was diverted Saturday, a Delta spokesperson confirmed. The flight landed in Jacksonville safely after the plane experienced an oil quantity issue in one of the aircraft's two engines.

The flight landed in Jacksonville at 3:03 p.m. It landed normally and none of the 193 customers and six crew on board were injured.