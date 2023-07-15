x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Delta flight from Orlando to Atlanta diverted to Jacksonville

An "oil quantity" issue in one of the aircraft's engines caused the plane to land in Jacksonville. The plane landed normally and safely, says a Delta spokesperson.
Delta will make in-flight entertainment free for all passengers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta flight traveling from Orlando to Atlanta was diverted Saturday, a Delta spokesperson confirmed. The flight landed in Jacksonville safely after the plane experienced an oil quantity issue in one of the aircraft's two engines.

The flight landed in Jacksonville at 3:03 p.m. It landed normally and none of the 193 customers and six crew on board were injured.

The passengers are currently waiting for a new plane to arrive in Jacksonville. Delta expects the new aircraft to arrive in Jacksonville at 6:50 p.m.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Spring head collapse impacting Blue Springs State Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out