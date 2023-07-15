Delta flight from Orlando to Atlanta diverted to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Delta flight traveling from Orlando to Atlanta was diverted Saturday, a Delta spokesperson confirmed. The flight landed in Jacksonville safely after the plane experienced an oil quantity issue in one of the aircraft's two engines.
The flight landed in Jacksonville at 3:03 p.m. It landed normally and none of the 193 customers and six crew on board were injured.
The passengers are currently waiting for a new plane to arrive in Jacksonville. Delta expects the new aircraft to arrive in Jacksonville at 6:50 p.m.