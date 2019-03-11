JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around a dozen passengers expected to board Greyhound bus number 3751 to Tallahassee at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, but would sit at the station for a 10-hour delay.

Asking all night for answers, Deneyce Roberts and around a dozen other passengers sat at the Greyhound station in Downtown Jacksonville waiting for their ride.

Roberts, who has a visual impairment, told On Your Side that staff told the riders there was no bus driver. None of the riders were given food, bottled water or vouchers for hotels or taxis, she said.

"Every time we ask when we're gonna go, they kept saying 'We're not sure when y'all will be able to leave yet. We're not even sure when the drivers are gonna come," Roberts recalled. "So I said to them, 'That means we're stranded here.'"

First Coast News arrived at the station Sunday morning around 6 a.m. and spoke with several passengers. We later made calls to find out the status of the bus.

Operators told us there would be a driver arriving at 6:30 a.m. On a second call, they told us they were not sure of the status of the driver.

Around 30 minutes later, at around 7:00 a.m., a driver finally arrived and the passengers boarded after 10 hours of waiting.

"They should have a backup, they should have somebody else to come to work," passenger Magdalena Soto said.

A spokesperson for Greyhound said the passengers were later offered refunds and ride vouchers, and that their team is investigating what led to the long delay.

"We were planning on waking up this morning in our own beds drinking our own coffee and just being in our own environment," Roberts said.