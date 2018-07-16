The man accused of murdering his wife and her best friend in the estranged couple’s home in 2015 sat quietly in court Monday. But it was a day of significant change in his defense strategy.

James Colley had planned to use an “involuntary intoxication” defense at his death penalty trial. His attorney told jurors in opening statements that Colley was taking a mix of drugs that included Percocet and Ambien, which caused him to act irrationally. The question, attorney Terry Shoemaker said, was not what happened, but why.

“How could a person who loved his family more than anything in his life do that?” Shoemaker asked jurors rhetorically.

But the defense team changed gears, without explanation, Monday morning. Colley’s attorneys told the judge they will no longer be using the "Ambien defense" or calling a medical expert as planned.

Colley, 38, is charged with killing his estranged wife, Amanda Colley, and her best friend, Lindy Dobbins at the couple’s World Golf Village home in August 2015. He has pleaded not guilty.

The 12-person jury heard Monday from law enforcement agents who arrested Colley in Virginia hours after the killings. Officers testified they found a handgun and an AR-15 on the passenger seat of James Colley’s car.

Capt. Timothy Wagner of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia testified, “He had some visible blood on his face, some scratches and some stains under his fingernails.”

Jurors also heard from Colley’s girlfriend at the time of the killings, Amy Mason. She testified the two began dating in the summer of 2015 after he split from his wife. She testified she exchanged texts with Colley the morning of the murders and had no inkling of the violence that police say was to come. Instead, she said they planned to buy him a necktie for an upcoming wedding they were to attend.

Mason left the courtroom in tears.

The state rested its case just before 2 pm Monday.

Colley’s attorney told the judge he planned to call between 4 and 6 witnesses Tuesday and would wrap up midafternoon. But he said he and Colley are still discussing whether he will testify in his own defense.

Court resumes at 9 am Wednesday.

