Decorative wall or destructive barrier? St. Augustine wall prompts worry over potential flooding

A wall, built without a permit, lines the edge of a property. Neighbors are concerned the wall will send water flooding into their properties

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Worry over a wall. A St. Augustine couple who built a wall on their property say it's purely decorative, but their neighbors aren’t so sure.

Actually, the neighbors say that the wall could, and already has, impacted their land.

"We love St. Augustine, we love this neighborhood," said Robyn and Ted Mooney. Their house backs up to a marsh near the Fullerwood neighborhood in St. Augustine.

They are concerned their property and the neighborhood could be in trouble.

The Mooney's neighbors across the marsh – the Shafers – built a wall a few months ago along the marsh. The wall defines the perimeter of the Shafer's property.

The Mooney's yard, like much of the neighborhood, already floods during excessive high tides, hurricanes, and nor'easters.

"And we don’t want it to get worse," Ted Mooney told First Coast News.

But they think the wall could make it worse for everyone, except for the people who put it up.

Patrick Codd also lives on the same marsh. He told First Coast News "When (the water) hits the wall there, I think it’s going to raise the level of water here."

Robyn Mooney said, "I'm not a scientist, but if I put something in a bathtub, it’ll displace water. So if you put that (she pointed to the wall) there, it will displace water. We believe the city has an obligation to us to address this... that it’s not going to come back here and harm our property.”

The wall was built without a permit, so no study was done to determine the wall’s effects.

Shane Shafer told the St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board this week that the wall is not harmful to anyone. He said the water in the marsh still washes in and out through his wall.

Shafer added, “I want to demonstrate to everyone that this is something that is decorative. It’s not hurting anyone. It’s not going to hurt their property.”

Ted Mooney disagrees. "It looks like it’s not just a decorative wall. It looks like a seawall designed to protect them (the Shafer's) from inundation."

The city's planning and zoning board told the Shafer's to return in July with a study that shows what kind of impacts, if any, the wall will have on surrounding properties. The city may even conduct a study of its own.

Meanwhile, the city has told the Shafers to stop work on the wall.

The Mooney’s and other neighbors want the city to get to the bottom of a wall’s risk, to see if it is decorative or destructive.