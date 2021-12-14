A total of 10 people were inside at the time of the fire.

DECATUR, Ga. — Five people are dead, including two young children, following a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department said 10 people were in the home at the time of the fire when they got the call around 12:20 a.m. and said that children were among those inside.

They said four died inside the home, a fifth died once pulled from the structure and three others were taken to area hospitals. Two were treated on scene.

It happened at a home at 1932 Janet Lane in Decatur off Glenwood Road. The fire is being investigated and the cause has not been released. Officials said they are not sure if the home had working smoke detectors.

A woman tells us she lost both of her brothers, her daughter and two young grandchildren. She said one woman who made it out is pregnant.

She identified the victims as Terryona Regular, Regular's 6- and 3-year-old daughters, Aaliyah and Angel, and her uncles Timothy Regular and Pedro Coney.

As of 11 a.m., officials said only one woman remains in the hospital with second and third degree burns.

There were 30 firefighters on the scene, they said. Crews first arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

"This is tough. These firefighters... the number one job and the reason why they do it is to save people," DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said. "Anytime they show up on a scene like this where they know the tragedy already occurred -- and in most cases it's going to be recovery, it's tough."

He went on to say that the firefighters showed respect and courtesy when they had to remove the bodies from the home.

"They really understood that moment," he added.