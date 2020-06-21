Debate heats up as time winds down to Confederate monument vote in St. Augustine

A local veteran council leader says the St. Augustine mayor spoke out of turn predicting the outcome of a vote regarding a monument honoring Confederate soldiers.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As the days count down to a vote on whether to keep or remove a Confederate monument at St. Augustine’s downtown Plaza de la Constitucion, the debate is heating up.

“It’s a historical fact. You can’t change historical facts by removing a symbol of that event,” said St. Johns County Veterans Council chairman Bill Dudley on Saturday, two days before the city council will likely vote on the matter.

It appears that council members already have heard plenty of opinion in just recent days; Dudley said he and many who share his opinion have already emailed the mayor.

Dudley also started an online petition Friday that by Saturday afternoon had garnered more than 1,800 signatures. He wasn’t happy about indications that Mayor Tracy Upchurch had already predicted an outcome.

Speaking about the city’s core values on Wednesday, three days prior, Upchurch had said, “In my mind, those shared values of inclusiveness are going to outweigh the historical concern.”

Without specifying that or any other specific quote from the mayor, Dudley said Saturday, “We feel that the mayor has made a mistake in taking the position that he has, even expressing that before he has put it before the full council.”

Dudley, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel with 20 years of service, asserted that by Congressional decree in 1958 all Confederate soldiers were to be officially recognized as United States veterans.

“We’re not saying that the cause was a correct cause for the South and that time,” Dudley clarified. “We’re saying that these were men who were conscripted into the military or who volunteered into the military to support a cause that they felt strongly about at that time … We are supporting those veterans.”

Dudley said he was worried that the recent resurgence of pressure to remove the monument could splinter relationships among local veterans.

“We have a great working relationship in this community and this city, between all veterans, both African-American and other nationalities as well,” he said.

But not all of those veterans agree with Dudley’s stance regarding the Confederate monument. Vermelle Smith of St. Augustine, also a 20-year retired Air Force veteran, revealed that she’s torn about the subject “because I recognize that they were soldiers.”

For Smith, who is African-American, that Congressional recognition is flawed.

“[Confederates] fought for a different flag,” she said. “The flag that they fought for was to tear our country apart and for my people to remain enslaved.”

In separate interviews, Smith and Dudley each conceded that history can’t be altered, but from there, their assertions took different directions.

“I don’t feel that we should honor people who lost a war,” said Smith. “We do not honor Hitler.”

Instead of World War II, Dudley pointed to the Vietnam War, for a parallel.

“Our country probably had no business being in Vietnam," he said. "but we served and we were there, and we have historical markers all over this country today for those veterans who served in Vietnam.”

“History is never clean," he said. "There are always things that are not nice about it, that’s dirty about it, but you can’t change that. It’s history.”

Many involved – Dudley, Smith, Upchurch and some others – have mentioned the possibility that the monument could be moved to a cemetery if the vote favors relocation.

But Dudley wasn’t ready to concede that conclusion, even though he felt that the mayor already had.

“We’re not prepared to go there because we feel that if the city council and if the mayor listens to the voice of the community here, the city council and the mayor will make the right decision,” he said.

Smith offered, “I’d like it to be removed from public land and put in someplace private. I don’t think it should be on public land.”

St. Augustine city council will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22. To watch, click here.

Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@citystaug.com.