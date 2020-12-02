PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the two Ponte Vedra teenage boys killed in a homicide-suicide died by gunshot wound.

“The death of the 17-year-old is being listed as a homicide,” Chuck Mulligan with the sheriff's office said. “Meaning the 18-year-old killed caused the death of the 17-year-old, and then the 18-year old died by suicide.”

Deputies arrived at the scene in the Solano Cay Circle neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbors told First Coast News, and the sheriff's office confirmed, the house was full of people who didn’t live there that night.

Investigators currently consider this a homicide-suicide as they don’t know if there was any intent, which could make it a murder.

“We know one individual caused the death of the other,” Mulligan said. “But we don’t know if it was negligence, an accident or intentionally done.”

Deputies said they will not release the boys’ names as the families have requested so under the terms of Marsy’s law.

“But we do want to release the information the public needs to know,” Mulligan said. “One, is there a public safety concern? And there is not. And two, is there a suspect, etcetera, we’re looking for? And we are not.”

Experts at Wellspring Counseling and Health say teenage years are often troubled, which is why Dr. Kathleen Abbott said it’s important to not be afraid to seek help when needed.

“I encourage everyone who is feeling overburdened, overwhelmed, like they can't cope anymore — let someone know,” Abbott said. “Let friends know, guidance counselor, parents.”

If you are or anyone you know is thinking about suicide, there is free help available by calling the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255