Death investigation underway in St. Johns County after woman's body found in pond

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating an undetermined cause of death after a body was found in a pond off Golden Lake Loop.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found Thursday morning.

A woman's body was found floating in a pond of Golden Lake Loop, the sheriff's office said. The 911 call came in as a possible drowning, according to SJSO, with no indication of foul play.

Right now, the sheriff's office said the cause of death is undetermined.

