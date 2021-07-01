Death investigation underway in St. Johns County after woman's body found in pond

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found Thursday morning.
A woman's body was found floating in a pond of Golden Lake Loop, the sheriff's office said. The 911 call came in as a possible drowning, according to SJSO, with no indication of foul play.
Right now, the sheriff's office said the cause of death is undetermined.
First Coast News will continue to update this developing story.
