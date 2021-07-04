Man fatally shot while walking in Moncrief area, suspect at large

Police are looking for a Black Sedan they say may be connected to the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man was shot while walking in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon.

JSO said the shooting happened near the 100 block of West 23rd Street.

The victim, a man in his early 30s was shot while walking down the street, police said.

At this time police are looking for a Black Sedan they say may be connected to the incident.

Police are also searching the area for surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.