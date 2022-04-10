Deaf couple who said Duval court did not allow them marriage license officially ties the knot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.
In a lawsuit filed six days ago, Joel Alfaro and Yusela Machado Silvente sued the Duval County Clerk of Circuit Court for allegedly denying them a marriage license.
The couple's attorney, John Phillips, said the clerk of court denied the couple, who are deaf, their marriage license. The reason, according to the lawsuit, was that the couple didn't bring a sign language interpreter with them.
Filings in the lawsuit said that the court would not provide the couple with an interpreter.
But as of Monday, it looks like the couple have won out: Phillips announced they have been able to obtain their marriage license.
The couple will be able to claim spousal benefits, something they highlighted in their lawsuit.
While to Alfaro and Silvente, they've been married for since October of last year, they now have proof on paper.