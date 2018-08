GLEN ST. MARY, Fla. - FDLE is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Baker County Sheriff's deputy. No deputies were injured following the stand-off, but one person was killed.

At this time, no other information is available.

We have crews on the way.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

Also tune into #GMJ on NBC 12, ABC 25 for updates starting at 4:30 a.m.

© 2018 WTLV