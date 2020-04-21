JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An early-morning house fire has left one person dead and two others hospitalized Tuesday morning on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire first broke out around 2:30 a.m. at a house on West 1st Street and Huron Street. JFRD says the three-alarm fire quickly grew in size to also encompass the house next door.

Firefighters say at least 16 people were inside the two homes during the incident.

Over a dozen people were able to safely escape the burning buildings but firefighters had to rescue two people out of the house before the flames prevented them from going any further. JFRD says those two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters say they found a body inside the home. The victim has yet to be identified.

The State Fire Marshal has been requested to help determine a cause for the fire.