JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a traffic fatality after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Mandarin area on Monday.

Rescue crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the incident in the 9400 block of San Jose Boulevard.

JFRD has since left the scene but said drivers can expect delays in the area.

