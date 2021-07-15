FHP: 4 people killed on I-75 while changing a flat tire

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were killed while they were changing a flat tire on the side of the road and were hit by a car.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Fruitville Road, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Seven people got out of the truck to help change a tire, Florida Highway Patrol said. They were standing on the shoulder of the highway when a car veered into some of them, according to investigators.
Four of the people working on the flat tire were hit and killed, FHP said.
All lanes southbound were shut down between Fruitville Road and Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota County. The roadway was reopened early Friday morning.
Anyone with information on the crash should call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
