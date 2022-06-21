The intruder, a 26-year-old man, died from his injuries.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman shot an intruder in self-defense after he attacked her in her bedroom Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the home in the area of Flagler Drive and Ridge Avenue, where a woman awoke to find a man in her bedroom, the Clearwater Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

While she was being attacked, the woman grabbed a gun and shot him, according to police. The man, who only has been identified as a 26-year-old until his family is notified, died at the scene.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter is expected to hold a news conference about the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.